Man in critical condition after crashing semi into pond

A man is in critical condition after crashing his semi into a pond early Tuesday morning.

Police say Fred Townsley veered off of I-75 North at mile marker 189 at 12:10 a.m. in Perrysburg Township.

Crews spent nearly an hour trying to get the man out of the submerged semi before going in with a drive crews. The man was pulled to dry ground before being taken to a hospital.

“Anytime you get a vehicle submerged in the water, especially the temperatures that we're dealing with, it is unusual to see them alive when they come out,” says Lieutenant William Bowers, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Another truck driver stopped to help the man when she saw the crash.

"We tried to move a raft that was over there, but it was too heavy. The other crews came; they moved the raft and they actually saw him moving in there, says Jacquie McLean, trucker.

The man was alert and talking while he was transported. He's listed in critical condition right now.

“I'm just glad that he's okay. Us fellow drivers, we have to stop and make sure we take care of each other,” says McLean.

The case remains under investigation by the Bowling Green State Highway Patrol Post.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.