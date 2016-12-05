BG City Council votes down Spectra's easement request for Nexus Pipeline

It was a spirited city council meeting in Bowling Green Monday night about the Nexus Pipeline.

Council voted on Spectra Energy’s request to build the pipeline on city-owned land.

Monday night, all seven Bowling Green Council members voted down the easement request for the Nexus Pipeline. A move that was welcomed by applause from the entire room.

“We take very seriously the input that we get from our residents, and in this matter, what we heard from them was overwhelmingly negative, opposed to us allowing that easement request,” said City Council President Mike Aspacher.

Council chambers were packed for the meeting. It was standing room only, and there were even people outside of the building.

During the meeting, one by one, each council member shared their reason why they did not support the ordinance and that they would be voting it down.

The request by Spectra was for a piece of land outside of the town that the company needs for the Nexus Pipeline.

“The whole council decided to go unanimously against, and I think the pressure that people put on them for several weeks now paid off,” said resident Vassiliki Leontis.

Now even though the city voted this issue down, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission just recommended approval of the Nexus Pipeline in a final environment impact statement last week, which is the last step before the official permit for the natural gas pipeline.

The city will now wait and see if Spectra will change the pipeline’s path or obtain eminent domain to still build on the property.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.