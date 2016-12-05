Springfield Township Trustees table ban on medical marijuana

Springfield Township Trustees discussed the possibility of a moratorium, or ban, on medical marijuana in their community Monday.

Trustees said they wanted to wait for further action from the state regarding medical marijuana before imposing their own set of regulations. They also asked their township staff to keep a close eye on the actions of the state regarding the matter.

"Every community should be keeping an eye on this and really making those decisions as to how that is going to affect their community, and how they want it to affect their community,” said Trustee Andy Glenn. “We can have a voice at the local level when that time comes, but we need to see what the state's proposing before we know what that voice is going to say.”

Springfield Township Trustees unanimously agreed to table the moratorium on medical marijuana.

While they say it’s too early to make the call, township officials were looking to be proactive.

"Well as with any issue we would rather be at the forefront in knowledge and figure out instead of waiting for things to get passed and reacting and trying to be hasty, so we're always constantly looking ahead on various state issues to see how that will affect Springfield township,” said Jacob Barnes, Planning Director for Springfield Township.

They proposed a moratorium until Jan. 1 after speaking with local townships what they have planned ahead. Springfield trustees say they appreciate the foresight and will address the issue if something raises concerns for their neighborhoods in the future.

"If at any point during that process we see something that we think maybe be objectionable to our residents we can always revisit the moratorium at that time,” Glenn said.

The trustee chairman says they will readdress the issue as needed or when the state moves forward with their regulations.

