Rockets will head to Montgomery, AL for Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

The College Football Playoff Committee announced the bowl games that will kick off next week, and the Toledo Rockets will be heading to Alabama.

Sunday afternoon, bowl selections were made, and Toledo will match up against Appalachian State in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery.

The game will be Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. local time. Plan your trip here.

After finishing second in the MAC West Division, the Rockets will be trying to cap off a second straight 10-win season.

App State’s head coach is a former Toledo assistant coach, which will only add to the great match up and one the players are looking forward to.

“Yeah I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us. Appalachian State, we know a little bit about them, they’re a really good team, Sun Belt champions, so we’re gonna have to go down and play really well, and it will be a great atmosphere,” said Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside.

Woodside already broke a school record this season for passing touchdowns, and now looks to add a bowl win to his resume.

WTOL will have plenty of coverage leading up to kickoff.

