Walleye host annual Teddy Bear Toss

If you were at the Walleye game this past Saturday, you got to see the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Fans throw bears and other stuffed animals onto the ice, following the Walleye’s first goal.

Those toys go to local organizations to give to kids in need in the Toledo area.

Julie Malkin from Lucas County Children Services says the toys can really make a difference for the kids.

“We all need to be comforted sometime, and children who are placed in tough situations or who might have to be removed from their home, they need something to comfort them, and these bears serve that purpose,” Malkin said.

The toys are going to the Salvation Army, Children Services in both Lucas and Wood Counties, Toledo police and fire, Family House and Aurora House.

