Mobile Meals gets kitchen renovation

It's an organization that helps hundreds of people in our area, and Monday it's received something of it's own.

Monday afternoon, Mobile Meals, got to take a peak at its newly renovated kitchen located at the Mercy Healthcare Center on Jefferson.

Mobile Meals is a non-profit organization that provides home delivered meals to the elderly, ill, disabled and homebound in the Toledo area.

The organization is always looking for volunteers to help with its lunch time deliveries.

If you or anyone you know is interested in helping out, follow the link.

