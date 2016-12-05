More than half of workers holiday shop at work, survey says

Have you done it? Online shopping for the holidays while at work.

A new survey from CareerBuilder found more than half of workers do some holiday shopping at work, which is up three percent from last year.

Eleven percent of employers say they've fired someone for holiday shopping on the internet while at work, and 54 percent said their organization blocks employees from accessing certain websites.

Even if performance is not affected, a third of employers said that they care if employees spend time on non-work related emails and websites, as they would prefer their employees be fully focused at work.

