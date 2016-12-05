City council will vote to approve pricey upgrades to Collins Park Water Treatment

Toledo City Council is expected to approve several pricey upgrades to a water treatment plant. All part of the plan to execute a $500 million makeover.

Council members say it’s not that they don’t have confidence in the man overseeing the Collins Park Water Treatment plant, but because he is a city employee, they’re looking to get someone else to act as a third-party watch dog.

The project will cost around $500 million, and city council members are expected to approve $75 million worth of improvements during a meeting Tuesday.

That includes money to fix and prevent corrosion and protect against harmful algae blooms.

With that kind of price tag, it’s almost as much as the Toledo Water Ways Project, which is a waste water project, with the goal of protecting the city’s water.

The Waterways Initiative does have a third-party consultant for council.

“I think that having a third-party who doesn’t have an interest in the contract, maybe as a community member, in terms of the outcome – safe good drinking water, somebody who’s independent and impartial, who could provide good, quality technical advice to the city,” said Toledo City Council member Lindsay Webb.

Warren Henry, the program manager, says he respects the council’s decision to look into hiring a third-party consultant. But he did point out it saves the city money by using a city employee.

The updates to the Collins Water Park Treatment plant must be complete by 2022, which is the deadline given by the Ohio EPA.

