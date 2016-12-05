Toledo police chief says child-involved shootings 100% preventable

The chief said he got a call Sunday that he will never forget. One of his officers reporting another young child was killed after a gun was left out inside a Toledo home.

A 2-year-old girl is dead, and her father is now behind bars.

Not because he pulled the trigger, but because police say his gun was left out in the family’s home where children were playing.

Turhan Johnson was arrested for endangering children. This morning his bond was set at $50,000.

Johnson, who doesn't have a criminal history and had a CCW, was visibly upset in the courtroom. Many members of his family were also in the courtroom openly crying.

This is just a month after a similar story of a three-year-old back in October.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral is calling these tragedies 100 percent preventable.

Kral says parents who own guns will be the ones to be held responsible if they don't take the steps to lock their guns up.

First it was three-year-old Tyreen Hoskins shot inside a home in central Toledo. The other just this past weekend in east Toledo. Police say a gun was left out in a bedroom. There were several children inside and 2-year-old Journi Johnson was shot once in the head and died.

“The details of the two incidents are not the same, but the underlying issue is there was an unsecured firearm inside the house, and that is an adult’s responsibility,” Chief Kral said.

Robin Reese with Lucas County Children’s Services says action must be taken.

“As a community, we have to get together and figure out a way to educate and strengthen our families, or as I have said before, we will lose a generation of children, so as part of child protection, we are very concerned,” Reese said.

Both Kral and Reese say people can't look at these tragedies as an issue of gun violence but rather how can people better protect their kids.

"I will give out my city-issued credit card right now to buy as many trigger locks as we need,” Kral said. “Saving lives is more important than saving money right now.”

Kral had a meeting this afternoon to put a plan of action together, hoping it will include gun safety education and even a program to distribute trigger locks.

"100 percent preventable, and that it the frustrating thing about it,” says Kral. “We should not be sitting here having this conversation."

Journi's family has set up a GoFundMe page, as well as an account at all Fifth Third Banks to assist with burial expenses. You can head to any branch, just ask for the Journi Johnson fund.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.