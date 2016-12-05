Toledo council member pushes regional water authority

It's all up to Toledo City Council.

That's what county and city leaders say about the creation of regional water system. Failure to create one could mean Toledo will lose water customers.

To break it down, several communities get Toledo water, but they're described as customers, not stakeholders. Supporters of such an authority say it would give everyone who gets Toledo water the same rate and same say in the process

"I believe that the future economic development for our area requires such a regional water system," said Maumee Mayor Rich Carr in an email. "Whether this happens, I believe, falls entirely on the city of Toledo."

Carr says he's asking his council members to approve a resolution to support the creation of a regional system.

Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough says council members are expected to vote Monday night on a resolution in support.

This comes after Lucas County commissioners passed a resolution of support last week.

So what will Toledo City Council do?

"I'm ready for us to engage in meaningful discussions and to commit to our suburban community that we support regional water," said council member Lindsay Webb.

Webb says she's waiting for the approval from the law department on the language but plans to present a resolution to council in the next few weeks.

"At the end of the month of December, or early January, for us to begin to have an earnest conversation about how we think strategically about the long-term viability of our drinking water," Webb said.

Mayor Carr says Maumee's water contract with Toledo expires in 2026.

"Our responsibility as elected officials in Maumee is to, at this time, be in a position to in 2026 to either become a part of a regional water system that assures equal, controlled prices, or to become a part of an alternative system that removes us from the city of Toledo being our water provider," Carr said in an email.

The next scheduled meeting to discuss the creation of a regional water authority is Jan. 11, 2017.

