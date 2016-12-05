City of Fostoria votes it will pay for bullet hole damage to woman's home

At the end of September, Diane Martinez found a bullet hole in the side of her home.

An investigation found the bullet came from the Fostoria Police Department's firing range, but she said the city had done little in response. That is until Tuesday when the city council voted that it will pay for the damages.

"I'm so glad. You don't know how relieved I feel," said Martinez.

Martinez says she returned home with her granddaughter back in September to a surprise on her front porch.

She discovered a bullet had exited her wall and had become lodged in her grandson's mattress. Thankfully no one else was home at the time.

A sheriff's deputy sent the bullet off for testing, and the ballistics came back to the Fostoria SWAT Team.

Diane lives just over half a mile away from the Fostoria Police Department's firing range.

She says this had never happened before, but two days later found a second bullet hole.

After bringing the issue to the city administration, she said she was given the cold shoulder from the mayor and law director for the last two months.

However, the final decision to fix the roughly $6,000 in damage was announced during Tuesday's council meeting when Martinez spoke out during the public comment period.

"No more looking at bullet holes. I'm just grateful, and the mayor stepped up. I'm so thankful for him," Martinez said.

Mayor Eric Keckler said he is ready to get the situation taken care of as soon as possible.

"She's already had a contractor look at it, now we know what the number is. And so I think we can get that taken care of and move on," Keckler said.

Mayor Keckler said planned to call Martinez Tuesday and get the ball rolling on the repairs.

Heck also says what happened that day at the firing range was a fluke, and they have since made changes to make sure it will never happen again.

