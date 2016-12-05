Money Talks News: Department store credit cards

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

When you’re out doing that holiday shopping, you’re not going to miss the offers for store credit cards.

They promise a one-time discount, sometimes coupons, maybe rewards.

Sure looks tempting. Who wouldn’t want 15 percent off today’s purchase just for taking on one more piece of plastic?

Whether it’s a good idea depends on who you are and how you spend.

Let’s look at the pros:

First, the obvious: signing up means saving money.

Next, flexibility: some store cards are co-branded with a major credit company like American Express, Visa or MasterCard, so this might get you a card you can use elsewhere.

Finally, new credit used responsibility can help your credit history and credit score

But there are some potential flies in the ointment.

For example, why do you think these guys want you to carry their credit cards? So you’ll spend more money, including maybe money you don’t have.

These cards tend to have very high interest rates. Don’t even think about one if you can’t pay it off. Next, they might only be usable in that store and have a low limit. Finally, while diverse sources of credit can be good for your credit, applying too often can be bad.

One more thing to think about: If you’re only going to apply for one or two cards, how does this compare? For example, you might be able to get an airline credit card and get a free flight. That could be better than getting 15 percent off one day’s shopping.

Bottom line – you’ve got to compare the pros and cons, and we’re prepared to help you do just that.

Go to MoneyTalksNews.com and do a search for “credit cards.”

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.