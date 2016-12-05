Heidelberg student arrested after dangerous weapons found in dorm room

A Heidelberg University student was arrested Monday after police found several dangerous weapons inside his dorm room.

David Conrad, 18, was arrested after police inspected his dorm room and found a shotgun, .45 caliber handgun, several knifes, a blowdart gun and two pairs of brass knuckles.

The situation arose after a female student told Campus Security that her boyfriend had made threats towards her. She then went spoke with security about potential weapons in Conrad’s dorm room.

Campus Security contacted the Tiffin Police Department who was dispatched to Conrad’s dorm building for assistance.

Conrad was located outside of his dorm room and taken into custody.

He is being charged with aggravated menacing and marijuana/paraphernalia. Weapons charges are pending after review of the case from the County Prosecutor’s office.

Conrad was cooperative and arrested without incident, according to the press release. He is no longer allowed back on campus should he be released.

