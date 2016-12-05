Charges dismissed for man accused of aggravated robbery

New information has come to light that gave Toledo police enough evidence to dismiss the charges against a man who they thought robbed someone at gun point last week.

30-year-old Michael Segura was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

But his family knew they had the wrong guy.

After days of family members proclaiming Segura was innocent, police are now looking further into it, saying he was at home watching his baby when it happened.

Segura was arrested Friday after Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan said the victim in the incident identified Segura out of an array of photos.

Segura walked into court on Monday morning in tears. A judge set his bond at $100,000 for each of the two charges. But Tuesday, police said they had been dropped.

Toledo police say the person in the surveillance video confronted a man outside of the Island Variety store at Dearborn and Starr last Monday and at gunpoint, forced the victim to get into the vehicle and drive them to Lemert Street nearby.

That's when police say he pointed the gun at the man and demanded all his money. Investigators said Segura fled after getting $540.

But Segura’s family said police had the wrong man.

“We're all affected by it. This is crazy,” said his sister, Crystal Segura, trying to fight back tears. “He needs to be out there. He needs to be with his family, and he should not be behind bars.”

The family said they obtained the store's surveillance video and sent WTOL a picture from the video and put it next to Segura’s jail booking photo. Segura is seen with a full beard and thick hair, but the family says the photo from the surveillance video shows the suspect clean shaven with short hair.

The family said Segura could not have grown all of that hair in the five days after the incident.

In the video the family sent, they claim it shows the real suspect at the counter inside the store. They said the person had tattoos on his hands, and Michael Segura does not. They also said the suspect’s body language is much different than what Michael usually displays.

“He is outrageously, wrongly accused. Yes, and because this is not something he would do. And if you have eyes and look at these pictures in the camera, it's not him. It's not him in that video," said Nicole Sutter, Segura's girlfriend.

As of Monday afternoon, Segura was out on bond. Late Monday night, the charges were dismissed.

The Armed robbery and kidnapping are still under investigation.

