OSHP gives tips on winter driving, preparedness

Winter weather can lead to dangerous driving conditions, and the Toledo Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving out tips on how to drive cautiously, what to do in the event of crash and what items to keep in the trunk.

First, drivers should always allow extra time to get to their destinations and always allow space in between their vehicle and the traffic ahead.

Play close attention to bridges and overpasses, as they are the first to freeze over.

“In case of a vehicle breakdown, motorists should turn on their hazard warning lights, safely position the vehicle as far off the road as possible, call #677 for assistance and remain in the vehicle until help arrives.” - Lt. Shaun J. Robinson, commander of the Toledo Post, in a press release.

Troopers also suggest that if a driver is stuck in the snow, to make sure the tail pipe is free of all snow and debris to avoid exposure to carbon monoxide.

OSHP urges drivers to make sure their car batter, cooling system, tires, wipers and defroster are all in working order for the winter season.

During winter of 2015 and 2016, there were 11,544 crashes on snow, ice or slush covered roads in Ohio, which is a 54 percent decrease from the previous year. The crashes resulted in nine deaths and 3,096 injuries. Speed was reported as a factor in 68 percent of the crashes.

Drivers are encouraged to carry the following items in their vehicles in case of a breakdown:

Cell phone with car charger

Road flares or reflectors

Help or Call Police signs

First aid kit

Flashlight

Blanket/Sleeping bag

Small shovel

Bottled water and energy foods

Candles and matches

Tow strap/chain

Updated road conditions are available on the Ohio Department of Transportation's website.

