Ciboro trial postponed, will have another pretrial hearing to schedule new date

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The trial for Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the father and son accused of rape and holding a teenage girl captive in their basement, has been postponed.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, December 12, however the Ciboros filed a motion to delay the trial to allow them a chance to collect and examine the evidence.

In a hand-written motion, the Ciboros asked for:

  • A list of all persons who were interviewed as well as the date and time they were interviewed
  • A list of all persons conducting interviews
  • A copy of all documents produced by the interviews
  • Transcripts of all interviews conducted on audiotape and/or videotape
  • A transcript of each interview of the children, the date and time of those interviews, who interviewed the children, and the purpose for which they were interviewed
  • Transcripts of previous court appearances by both Timothy and Esten Ciboro
  • A copy of documents turned into by both Ciboros as well ass they attorneys, prosecutors the judge, other persons involved in the case

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for December 12 at 9 a.m.

