Ciboro trial postponed, will have another pretrial hearing to schedule new date

The trial for Timothy and Esten Ciboro, the father and son accused of rape and holding a teenage girl captive in their basement, has been postponed.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, December 12, however the Ciboros filed a motion to delay the trial to allow them a chance to collect and examine the evidence.

In a hand-written motion, the Ciboros asked for:

A list of all persons who were interviewed as well as the date and time they were interviewed

A list of all persons conducting interviews

A copy of all documents produced by the interviews

Transcripts of all interviews conducted on audiotape and/or videotape

A transcript of each interview of the children, the date and time of those interviews, who interviewed the children, and the purpose for which they were interviewed

Transcripts of previous court appearances by both Timothy and Esten Ciboro

A copy of documents turned into by both Ciboros as well ass they attorneys, prosecutors the judge, other persons involved in the case

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for December 12 at 9 a.m.

