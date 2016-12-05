$3000 reward offered for suspects accused in 7-Eleven homicide

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two suspects accused of being involved in a September homicide.

Davonte Nicholson, 20, and Alexander Williams, 31, are still at-large for the murder of 24-year old George Smith.

A third suspect, Demarkus Lawhorn, is in police custody.

Police consider Nicholson and Williams armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on either of the suspects are encouraged to contact the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or 419-259-6286. You may also call Toledo CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.wI