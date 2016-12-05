Toledo Fair Housing Center joins class action lawsuit against Fannie Mae

The Toledo Fair Housing Center has spent the last four years investigating foreclosed homes under the lender Fannie Mae, and local representatives say they have evidence of discrimination.

Toledo and roughly 200 other cities across the country are teaming up to file a lawsuit against the mortgage-lending giant Fannie Mae. A representative said Monday, that the mortgage lender neglected the foreclosed homes it owns in neighborhoods of color.

"Our evidence shows that in predominantly white neighborhoods, Fannie Mae did a much better job of maintaining and marketing their foreclosed properties," said Michael Marsh, President & CEO of Toledo Fair Housing Center. "There were for sale signs, neatly manicured lawns, no mail accumulating, no gutters falling down, in whiter neighborhoods."

The investigation of Fannie Mae's foreclosed properties started in 2011. Now, they said there is enough evidence to prove the lender has given much less attention to its properties in African American and Latino neighborhoods.

"But in communities of color there wasn't even a 'for sale' sign," Marsh said. "You have boarded up windows, unlocked doors, unsecured doors, mail accumulating, trash, over grown shrubs, things like that attribute to negative curb appeal."

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur praises Toledo for fighting for housing equality.

"Property and property valuation is at the basis of value in our country," Kaptur said. "You can borrow against it. You can get a loan against it. It is extremely important in the way our entire economy functions."

Fannie Mae responded to the lawsuit with this comment:

“We have heard NFHA’s concerns, and strongly disagree with these allegations. Our REO maintenance standards are designed to ensure that all properties are tended to and treated equally. In addition, over the years we have continuously enhanced our REO maintenance practices in the ordinary course of business, including the use of clear boarding nationally, adoption of technology to enhance the property inspection process, enhanced guidance to field service vendors of our expectations, and enhanced staffing in the field. Through these actions we have demonstrated our continued dedication to providing quality care to all communities. And we remain firmly committed to continuing to provide such attention to our REO properties moving forward.”

Toledo, Dayton, Cleveland and Columbus are all cities involved in this lawsuit to fight discrimination against Fannie Mae.

