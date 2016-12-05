Bond, trial date set for woman accused of killing 4-year old

A woman who is accused of killing a 4-year old girl was arraigned in common pleas court Monday morning.

Bridgette White is facing several felony charges including aggravated murder, murder, and child endangerment after Aaliyah Smith was found dead from blunt force trauma, malnourishment, and neglect.

White was appointed a new attorney by the judge at the hearing.

Her bond was set at $1.75 million.

The judge set White's final pretrial hearing on January 26. Her trial is expected to start on January 30.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.