Toledo to play Appalachian State in Raycom Camellia Bowl Dec. 17

The UT Rockets will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Raycom Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, AL on Saturday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Appalachian State is in Boone, NC and plays in the Sun Belt Conference.
Toledo finished the regular season with a record of 9-3 under first year head coach Jason Candle.
Candle said that playing in the Camellia Bowl, “is an excellent reward for our players, coaches and everyone involved in our team’s success.”
The Rockets came in second place in the west division of the MAC.
The Mountaineers also finished the regular season at 9-3 and were co-champs of the Sun Belt Conference along with Arkansas St.
The head coach of the Mountaineers is Scott Satterfield, who was an assistant at Toledo in 2009 under former coach Tim Beckman.
This will be the teams’ first meeting.
