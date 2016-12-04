Bond set for man charged in 2-year-old's death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for man charged in 2-year-old's death

By WTOL Staff
Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man accused in the accidental shooting death of his daughter was arraigned in court Monday morning in Toledo.

Turhan Johnson, 27, is charged with child endangerment after two-year-old Journi Johnson was pronounced dead at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.

According to the Lucas County Coroner, the toddler died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, it happened inside a home on Seaman and Van Buren in east Toledo. Court documents state Johnson's handgun was unsecured inside the home.

Police say there were other children playing in the house at the time of the shooting.

Johnson's bond was set at $50,000.

He will be back in court Tuesday after he hires an attorney.

According to Toledo police, this is the second child killed in two months because of an unsecured gun.

