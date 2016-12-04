Couple charged with child endangerment, abuse sentenced in Wood Co. court

A local man was sentenced to prison and his wife to jail for abuse involving their children, according to the Sentinel-Tribune.

Tony Ybanez, 37, and Sara Ybanez, 30, appeared one after the other on Friday morning in Wood County Court.

Tony was indicted on one count of permitting child abuse, two counts of child endangerment and one count of gross sexual imposition. He pleaded guilty to permitting child abuse, but entered an Alford plea deal to gross sexual imposition, meaning he is not admitting guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

Judge Alan Mayberry mentioned that Tony had prior convictions of two sex crimes in other counties. He was also on community control after being found guilty of trafficking marijuana.

According to the indictment, Tony had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl and served two six-month stints in prison after he was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in 1998 in Putnam County. He was given a suspended sentence in a 1991 rape case in Henry County.

Sarah faced two counts of endangering children and one count of permitting child abuse. She pleaded guilty to one count of each charge.

The couple acknowledged physically abusing their younger children but disputed some of the details, according to the Sentinel-Tribune. They said Tony’s older children fabricated many of the claims that they told to police.

Both acknowledged an incident when Sara hit their son with a shoe and left an imprint on his face.

Sarah said she was a babysitter for children of family and friends in her home, but that the particular incident happened on a weekend, while other children were not in the house.

Two family members spoke in support of Sara, along with the couple’s pastor for five years, who said physical discipline is a part of Hispanic culture.

Judge Mayberry sentenced Sarah to 60 days in jail and three years of community control. Mayberry said he had the right to impose nine to 36 months in prison on each count, as well as additional probation.

He also sentenced her to 200 hours of community service, which he said she could fulfill by reading with her children at the library in order to build a “strengthened bond” to dissuade future abuse.

