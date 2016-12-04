Car carrying flammable solvent safely removed from east Toledo derailment scene

A train car carrying a highly flammable solvent was safely removed from the scene of a derailment Monday.

The train derailed early Sunday morning at Wheeling and York Street near Collins Park golf course.

No leaks, spills, product releases or injuries have been identified.

According to a statement by CSX, a total of 15 rail cars derailed, including 10 carrying sheet steel and scrap iron, and four empty cars.

One tank car carrying toluene,a hazardous solvent used in the manufacture of paints, chemicals, rubber and other industrial products. That car was removed from scene and transported to CSX Yard in Walbridge for further inspection. The chemical will then be disposed of after the inspection.

Toledo Fire is keeping close eye on a steel, electric tower that is leaning precariously after being hit by the derailed cars, while high-voltage lines are drooping over the derailment site.

Toledo Edison were on scene throughout the day, working to shut off power to the area and mitigate the leaning tower.

Crews are still on scene cleaning up the accident. The tracks are expected to be cleared and intersections in the area re-opened sometime Monday.

But the intersection of York/Wheeling where the Edison tower is will remain blocked until it’s righted and replaced.

Two homes on the York and Otter Creek side were evacuated.

“I was sleeping, woke me up and heard the train moving but it was moving faster than it normally moves and I said ‘Man, that thing is going way too fast!,” said Sharon King, who lives next to the tracks and ran for her life from the house. “And I heard a noise like ‘chung chung’ and I thought ‘man, there’s still something going on.’”

The rail line is a CSX track that leads from the Walbridge Yards, through east Toledo, to the Toledo Lucas County Port terminals.

The train was traveling from Walbridge to Detroit, MI, and had three locomotives and 187 total rail cars.

Officials said it will be a two-day operation correcting the accident.

