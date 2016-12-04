Man flees OVI checkpoint, arrested for child endangerment

A man is accused of putting his own child's life in danger, leading police on a chase with a child in the car.

Police say Gabriel Fernandez sped away from officers, starting a chase, during an OVI checkpoint last night on Navarre Avenue in Oregon.

They say, eventually, he stopped and took off on foot. That's when police arrested him.

Fernandez is now being charged with child endangerment for having a small child in the car during the chase.

He is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

