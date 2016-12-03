Designer in Toledo to promote modest fashions for women and girls

A fashion designer who believes modesty is a reflection of true beauty, no matter what your religion, was in Toledo on Saturday.

Zahra Aljabri, a Muslim designer, has a line of clothing you can purchase at mode-sty.com.

Aljabri hosted a fashion show at Christ the King Catholic Church in west Toledo.

She describes her line of clothing as stylish and trendy with high necklines and low hemlines.

She believes society promotes skimpy and sexy clothing especially for young girls.

"Women just need options for the office, work parties, meeting the in-laws. You need something that's still beautiful but has more of a conservative style so you can feel appropriately dressed," said Aljabri.

The clothing at the fashion show was modeled by area high school students.

