Firefighters find body in north Toledo shed

A body was found in a shed in north Toledo on Saturday afternoon by Toledo firefighters.

Emergency crews had originally been called to the property on Stickney Ave. near N. Ontario for a fire in a shed around 1:45 p.m.

According to Toledo Police, it appears the victim was living in the shed.

Police also say there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The body has not yet been identified and the coroner's office is still investigating the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

