Wood Co. police offer different kind of assistance during Shop with Cops

Saturday morning, Santa's helpers were dressed as police officers.

The Wood County Fraternal Order of Police partnered with the Meijer in Rossford to make sure families in need could make sure their kids got some of the wishes on their Christmas Lists during an event called Shop with Cops.

Kids of all ages were paired with an officer and hit the isles to find their treasures.

It was event that had both cops and kids leaving with huge smiles on their faces.

"It gives us an opportunity to not only interact with the parents when we see them, but to really get to know them and interact with the kids and give them a positive light on what police officers do," said Northwood Police Officer Josh Hannum.

Officers say they love giving back to the community in this way because it allows them to meet those they serve in a fun, holiday setting, which something different than when they are on patrols.

