Couple honors holiday traditions at family's Christmas tree farm

The Matthes Evergreen Farm has been in the family for roughly 60 years.

When Caleb Matthes and his wife Kate took the farm over last year, they made sure to keep the spirit of Christmas traditions alive, because they know how many people share the farm with them.

"Some people are third generations. So grandparents are now bringing their grandchildren. For a lot of people it's not uncommon for 25 years people to be coming here," Caleb said. "People look forward to it every single year and every single Christmas."

The farm offers cut-your-own, pre-cut and live trees.

They also have a fully heated barn.

One of the continued traditions at the farm are the handmade wreaths that families can pick up to decorate their houses.

But there are some new things that families can experience too.

"We have a new doughnut machine where we make fresh doughnuts," Caleb said. "A lot of people line up all day long to get those doughnuts."

Caleb and his wife say one of the best parts about taking over the farm is getting to hear how grateful customers are for keeping the traditions alive.

Plus, the doughnuts are a great added bonus.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.