Santa ditches sleigh for tugboat en route to NMGL

Santa will ditch his sleigh for a tugboat this Saturday as it pulls into the National Museum of the Great Lakes, delivering trees to a special group of people.

Expected to arrive around noon, Santa will be aboard decorated tugboat Josephine, courtesy of the Geo. Gradel Co. He will be surrounded by fresh cut, locally-grown trees that have been pre-sold to members of the museum.

Ten trees will also be given to local veterans or active service members and their families this holiday season through Heroes in Action.

Santa will be available for pictures until 2 p.m. inside the museum. Visitors must provide their own camera.

Cookies and hot cocoa will also be available.

$7 for children ages 6 to 17, seniors 65 and older, AAA and active military.

$8 for adults 18-64.

Free for children 5 and under.

Free for GLHS and NMGL members

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.