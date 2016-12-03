Pretrial date set for man arrested after struggle with off-duty detective

A pretrial date has been set for the man involved in a struggle with an off-duty detective.

Bradford Harris, 53, appeared in court Monday where his pretrial date was set for Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. A judge also ordered his bond to stay at $150,000.

Harris was arrested after he and Det. Shelli Kilburn were involved in a physical struggle after he allegedly attempted to steal items from a nearby store.

Det. Kilburn was working off-duty at the Save-a-Lot when she was flagged down by employees of the Family Dollar located next door.

According to the press release, employees at Family Dollar said Harris was stealing items from the store and attempting to leave. Kilburn instructed Harris to stop walking, but he refused and attempted to get in his car.

After Kilburn continued to instruct Harris to stop and comply, the two began to struggle inside Harris’ vehicle.

Harris then began punching Kilburn in the chest and started his car with Kilburn halfway inside the vehicle. Harris was able to start the car and pull away, nearly running over the detective.

Harris was eventually stopped by Scott Park Police near South Avenue and Trail.

He complained of chest pain and was transported to UTMC for treatment. After performing several tests, the medical staff assumed Harris was faking his symptoms.

Harris was released from the hospital the next day and then booked in the Lucas County jail.

Kilburn was also treated at UTMC for a right forearm sprain and was then released.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.