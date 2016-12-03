One person injured after car crashes into wall - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person injured after car crashes into wall

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

There was an injury crash on Dorr and Douglas St. around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the driver crashed into a wall.

