Woman shot overnight at apartment complex in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman was shot early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in west Toledo.

According to police, multiple shots were fired, but the victim's injuries are unknown.

The apartment complex is located next to Brooke's Bar and Grill at 4044 Monroe St.

Police say there is no one in custody, and witnesses are not talking. 

If you have any information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

