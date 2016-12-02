Neighborhood bar making sure Tennessee children still have Christmas

Residents in Tennessee were able to head back into Gatlinburg Friday after wildfire rapidly spread earlier this week.

As several returned to find out if their home was destroyed, our neighbors here in Toledo were figuring out how they could help those in need.

One business wanted to help so bad they are "raising the bar".

Jessi McKelvey and her coworkers rallied together to create a toy donation for the children affected by the recent wildfires.



"I was looking at all the pictures from Tennessee and I thought, I feel so horrible for these kids down there,” said Jessi, who organized the toy drive. “They’re probably so scared right now and you know Christmas is coming up and I just thought we could do something in the neighborhood and here at work with my coworkers to gather some toys. Santa's still coming to Tennessee."

It's not every day you see brand new toys in a bar, but at the Timberwolf Tavern it was a no-brainer.

Despite being a single mom working three jobs, Jessi, along with her coworkers, wanted to alleviate the pressure for families in Tennessee this Christmas.

"I know how hard it is to try and give your children everything you want and if we can take that burden off of the parents and just let them focus on their necessities, then I think that that would be an all-around great thing," said Jessi.

The tavern has never done anything like this before, but in just the first day their customers surpassed expectations.

“We are a big family here,” explained Jenny Roytek, bar manager at Timberwolf Tavern. “It's a neighborhood and everybody here is so generous and the minute they found out we were doing it, you can see, we have a box and a half full already. I told everybody yesterday."

The tavern is also collecting monetary donations for families and will have Impact with Hope deliver their collections to Tennessee.

The tavern is open daily from noon until 1:00 am and is located at 2604 Jutland Street in Toledo.

You can also d rop off donations of toys or gift cards at the Impact with Hope warehouse at 905 Farnsworth Road in Waterville.

Donations of toys for Tennessee and relief aid for Alabama are being collected at Toledo Tireman locations and Impact with Hope will deliver those in the future as well.

