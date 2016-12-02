'Heralding the Holidays' at Botanical Garden is place to be for unique gifts

It’s a nice shopping option from the malls and big box stores.

“Heralding the Holidays” at the Toledo Botanical Garden is a two day winter celebration that began on Friday and includes all the elements for a pleasant kick-off to the holiday season.

You’ll find a unique marketplace of gifts made by local artists and crafters.

“This time of the year there’s expense involved in shopping for the holidays. Nice to know you’re supporting local commerce and local artists,” said Karen Ranney Wolkins of the Garden.

One artist attracting fans this weekend is Kate Argow.

Ms. Argow takes apart watches and makes them into bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

“It’s always fascinating for me to see what she does. She does such a nice job. Very unusual. Nobody is going to have one like it,” said Kathy Smith, a fan of Ms. Argow.

Associate groups are also invited, like the Maumee Valley Herb Society.

They’re healthy for you especially in veggies, jams and vinegars.

The hottest one this year is literally hot.

“The capsica which is the herb of the year which is found in hot peppers. We have jellies mild, medium, hot that are made with that,” said Brenda Sheely of the society.

Speaking of hot, Randy Kuntz of the Toledo Glass Guild is making Christmas tree ornaments.

The former high school principal says people always told him he was full of hot air.

So Randy took up glassblowing as a second occupation always remembering never to inhale.

“It’s like riding a bike. Hard to learn how the first time. After you get on the bike and get rolling then you can try some tricks,” said Mr. Kuntz.

“Heralding the Holidays” continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

