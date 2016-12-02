Historic Old West End houses all spiffed up for holiday tours this weekend

This weekend is your chance to take in the history and holiday charm of what might be the most historic neighborhood in Toledo.

Many people look at the old homes in the Old West End and think they are all money pits.

Windows leak, boards creak, by the time one thing is replaced or painted, another needs attention.

But most people agree when they are fixed up to their original splendor, they can be pretty cool.

For 20 years Tours de Noel has given people a chance to see for themselves.

“I think one of the things that many people in Toledo don’t realize is that the historic Old West End was one of the first plotted sub-divisions in the city of Toledo,” said homeowner Judy Stone. “I think the second thing that people fail to remember is that this is where the big money lived.”

That shows in the details.

This year four houses will be part of the tour as well as a holiday gift boutique at First Congregational Church on Collingwood.

“Just the grandeur of them,” said homeowner Dennis Lange. “Just to do the upkeep of them and preserve that. These houses are anywhere from, I think the newest ones are probably 80-90 years old, to some of them that were the original farm houses on this property that are probably 150 years old.”

The tour is put on by the Women of the Old West End and proceeds go to many children’s projects in the neighborhood.

“It’s a big giveback for us and I feel that’s one of the really important things that we’re able to give back to the community,” said Lange.

The tours happen Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the door.

