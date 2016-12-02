Careful buying puppies online, avoid holiday scams

Saw a cute puppy online? Want it for Christmas? Don't get scammed!

Buying a dog online can be bad in more ways than one.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says it's not a good idea to try to buy a dog online, because you could get scammed.

DeWine says con artists advertise sweet pups on websites, but take your money without ever delivering a puppy or other animals. That's why he recommends researching breeders, visiting the animal in person, and staying away from 'too good to be true' offers.

Or, opting for adoption at a local shelter. Stephen Heaven, CEO, Toledo Area Humane Society, says it's a good idea to meet a furry friend in person, to make sure he or she is the right fit for your family.

"When we do adoptions here at the Humane Society, you know, we try to match the people and the animals up very carefully. So their temperament, their size, their physical size, their energy levels," said Heaven. "Cause if we have people adopting animals they can't cope with, then it becomes a disaster."

The Toledo Area Humane Society has hours seven days a week.

