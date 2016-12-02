Health Dept.: Holidays are when flu season begins to take off

It's flu season and, so far, Lucas County has only had 2 hospitalizations because of the bug.

This is down from last year, but should we still be worrying?

We haven't hit peak flu season yet, but Health department leaders say now is the time to get your flu shot before the holidays.

"We don't know if or when we are going to see a spike in the flu itself,” said Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

At this time last year, 5 people in our area had been sent to the hospital due to the illness.

But, that number rose to 233 cases by the time flu season was over.

The health department says now is typically the time the health department starts to see a rise in cases.

"When you have people that are getting together in close quarters, holiday celebrations, and so on and so forth. So our numbers generally peak right around the holidays and thereafter,” said Shannon Lands with the health department.

If you do start to feel sick, health department leaders urge you to avoid coming into contact with other people at risk.

And, as far as who is the most prone to get this year's strain of flu?

"I don't think there is enough data out there if there is a different age group or not that might be affected. Sometimes those flu viruses will affect other age groups, but for the most part, it's usually the very young, and the very old,” said Zgodzinski.

Health department leaders say it takes 14 days for your flu shot to have its full impact.

And they say if you haven't already gotten your vaccine, it's important to not wait any longer.

