Ohio puppy bill would challenge Toledo laws on selling dogs

The Ohio House of Representatives could vote Wednesday on a puppy bill that would challenge Toledo's local laws.

House Bill 573 would put statewide regulations on the selling of dogs inside stores.

Supporters of the bill say it's good because it will regulate pet stores and create transparency about the dogs being sold.

Opponents of the bill say the bill's definition of qualified breeder is vague and allows a loophole for puppy mills.

Rob Ludeman, Toledo City Council member, says if the legislation in House Bill 573 is passed, it would challenge the rule Toledo already has about the kinds of dogs allowed to be sold at stores.

He says Toledo's ordinance is very strict about the the kinds of dogs stores can sell, with the goal of selling shelter and rescue pups.

Stephen Heaven, Toledo Area Humane Society CEO, says in his career, he hasn't come across a situation where state-rule interfered with local laws.

"The fear is that once this kind of legislation is allowed to come in, that others groups are going to try to bring in legislation that's also going to bang - ban - the local government's ability to enact laws that protect the local community," said Heaven.

Hearings on House Bill 573 are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a possible vote scheduled for Wednesday.

