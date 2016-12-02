Health Department offers naloxone training classes

First responders save the lives of heroin and opioid overdose victims daily.

However unfortunately, the Lucas County Health Department says first responders aren't the only ones who need to be trained to use naloxone, the heroin overdose reversal drug.

That's why the health department held 15-minute training sessions on Saturday to educate and teach people in the area how to dispense naloxone. The event was at St. Paul's Lutheran Church downtown.

"It's surprising that we have to do this, but it’s here," said Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski. "We have to wage the war on opiate use and this epidemic, and this is just one of those tools that we have to be able to do that."

The numbers of those using heroin in the area are of epic proportions, and it's common for people to be in contact with someone who is using. Therefore, the health department feels that it's important for people to be ready to administer the drug if that's what it came to.

"Folks again don't need to second guess their need for Narcan. What we find is a lot of people minimize their risks," said Jerry with the Lucas County Health Department. "It's a little bit like wearing their seat belt. That's not a perfect analogy, but people figure well it just can't happen to me. It won't happen to my family."

Zgodzinski says, he hopes this event gets the word out, especially to those living with an addict.

"I mean we don't have enough for everybody to carry so it really goes back to what's the percentage or the chance of you having to use it," Zgodzinski said. "If you have someone in your family who is an opiate user, there is probably a good chance, you're going to have to use one."

The health department hopes this event will combat overall heroin use and death.

Everyone who attended the meeting left with their own portion of the lifesaving drug.

The Lucas County Health Department plans on having other community training days, but says people can always stop by the clinic downtown if they'd like to be trained and receive the potential lifesaving drug.

