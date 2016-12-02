Jones Leadership Academy chess team wins Great Lakes Chess Tournament

The chess team at Jones Leadership Academy has been racking up an impressive list of wins recently. Wednesday night, they scored their biggest win yet at the Great Lakes Chess Tournament.

The Toledo Police Department sponsored two, 4-foot trophies for the team that were delivered Thursday.

The school's chess director, Warren Woodberry, says the game can really change the lives of some students:

"There's a lot of scholarships. They're giving out a quarter of a million dollar scholarship for kids that play chess to top schools, along with good grades. So there's a lot more to it then just playing the game," Woodberry said.

Twelve kids are currently on the team. They practice five days a week after school.

