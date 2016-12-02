ODOT announces weekend road closures

ODOT announced parts of I-75 heading toward downtown Toledo will close for the weekend.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, both exits leading downtown on NB I-75 will be closed until 5 p.m. The area from South Avenue to Dorr Street will be reduced to one lane.

This closures are for pavement repair.

ODOT suggests to get to downtown, take exit 203B onto Detroit Avenue.

