Susie's Coats prepared to hand out record number of winter apparel

A local charity event helping to keep those in need warm during the winter will be celebrating it's 10th annual event Saturday.

Susie's Coats began in 2006 by handing out 50 free coats to anyone who needed one for the winter.

This year, they are ready to hand out 70 times that number.

The 10th annual Susie's Coats free warm apparel distribution has become a large logistical undertaking.

This year, the group received over 3,500 coats, hats, gloves and scarves to hand out to anyone who needs them.

The event will be held tomorrow at the Cherry Street Mission Life Revitalization Center on Monroe Street.

Today volunteers, many of them family and friends of founder Susan Perry, spent the morning organizing and hanging the apparel.

The group doesn't ask for any proof of need for folks who come in.

And the founder, who herself was homeless as a child, believes free winter apparel can do so much more than keep people warm.

"I believe that having a nice warm coat provides hope," said Susan Perry. "And hope can lead to a very positive attitude and a sense of renewal for people. And my goal is that no one in Northwest Ohio will be without warm apparel this winter."

Doors open for the free apparel distribution at 10 a.m.

If you'd like more information on Susie's Coats, they just started up a Facebook page where you can find all of their contact information.

