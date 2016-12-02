Miracle on Main Street kicks off Friday

The holidays are finally here and Sylvania is for the Miracle on Main Street celebration.

The first Friday of every month is special in the Sylvania with the Red Bird Art Walk. But December is a bit different in that Friday is only the beginning of the festivities.

The Miracle on Main Street has plans throughout the weekend.

While most of Friday's celebration is geared toward adults, the whole family is welcome Saturday.

"Everything from arts and crafts, face painting, some characters will down here in the warming tent," said Michelle Sprott of the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce. "We'll have cookie decorating and a bunch of great stuff."

Sunday, starting at 4 p.m., there will be a 5K walk/run, festival of lights parade, tree lighting, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.