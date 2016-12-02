Ray Abou-Arab trial date may get pushed back again

The trial date for Ray Abou-Arab, the man accused of setting a fire that killed two Toledo firefighters, may be pushed back again.

In July, both the state and defense agreed they would be ready for a trial in February, but the defense has now filed a motion asking Judge Stacey Cook for more time.

The fire happened on January 26, 2014. After two years of pretrial hearings, a change of judges, and countless motions, the judge set the trial date of February 6.

The defense is preparing for the potential mitigation phase of the case.

If Abou-Arab is found guilty, he faces the death penalty.

The defense has to compile information on his background to assist the judge in sentencing so Abou-Arab along with others providing information. A mitigation specialist said there is no way the information would be prepared in time for the current trial date.

"You do it right one time, you don't want to repeat these cases," said expert attorney Jerry Phillips. "They are too expensive for the state and defense. To go through this a second time, the expert says I can't get it done in that time so based on that, the state hasn't objected to this because they understand they don't want to have the case reversed just because the court did not give the court sufficient time to prepare for a case."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.