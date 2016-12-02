Person taken to hospital after fire at Chateau Estates mobile home park

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at the Chateau Estates in Monclova Twp. according to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

A resident of a mobile home was transported to the hospital after the fire but there is no other information available at this time.

The mobile home park is off of Airport Highway near Garden Rd.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way and will have more information as it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.