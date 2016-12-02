Community initiative hopes to cut down on gang violence

The Toledo Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (TCIRV) is a program focusing on cutting down on violence. With 30 homicides this year, up from years past, Toledo police are hoping the community will speak up.

It's hard for police to track just how many scenes like this are the result of gang activity. But TPD does know a significant portion of the city's violent crimes are committed by gang members.

TCIRV targets violent offenders who are known gang members. They encourage them to turn their lives around to stop the violence or the entire gang will pay the price.

"We know that most of the time we cant just get that individual, but if we make the threat and the group fears what's going on, they may be able to reach that individual much more efficiently then we can," said TPD Sgt. Michael Smith of TCRIV.

They do this through gang sweeps, targeting gangs territory, and arresting members. But TCIRV also bridges the gap between gangs and the community and provides recourses to members of these groups to education and employment to help turn their lives around.

"We want to be a hub for all those organization out there and pass along their information along to individuals who need it and with that make our community better," Smith said.

And another way to make the community better is to open up a line of communication. Officers like Smith want the members of the community to call 911, use CrimeStopper, and get to know their officers on a personal level.

"We really need the community to continue to work with us," Smith said. "There have been some great strides between ourselves and the community, and I would just like to keep those things going. So please feel free to reach out to us. It's never going to get better if we don't come together, if we don't say we are tired of the violence and we want it to stop. "

If you want to get in touch with TCIRV head to their Facebook page.

