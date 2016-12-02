New microbrewery opens in south Toledo

Time to ‘toast’ the opening of the sixth microbrewery in the Toledo area.

It’s Earnest Brew Works, the dream of two homebrewers who have turned a hobby into a business.

A former auto parts store is now tapping eight different craft beers. The first batch features a holiday brew, oatmeal stout, pink hibiscus and three IPAs.

There’s nothing European about this beer.

“My partner and I like to have American hoppy style beers, American stouts and American porters” said co-owner Scot Yarnell.

One thing here you won’t find at any other local microbrewery are 32 ounce to-go cans in the tap room called crowlers.

“Got a nice clean pour on it. Pulls the oxygen out so the beer stays fresher. When it gets filled we attach the lid,” said to co-owner Keefe Snyder.

Depending on the beer, a crowler costs $9.00-$15.00 and will stay fresh in your refrigerator for up to two months.

“Smaller quantity means fresher beer. Easier for a couple people to share. And not as big as a growler which is twice as big,” added Snyder.

Plans also call for seasonal beer.

Earnest Brew Works is located in South Toledo at the corner of South Detroit and Devonshire. It’s open Wednesday-Saturday.

No food is sold but takeout is and delivery is available from nearby restaurants.

