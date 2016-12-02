Local Wendy's restaurant voluntarily shuts down

A Wendy's restaurant in east Toledo voluntarily shut down Thursday because of mice problems.

The store was expected to open the afternoon, but the store decided to stay closed for the rest of the day.

Health Department leaders say mice problems this time of year are common as the temperature gets colder. They added the story has work diligently to keep the public's health in their best interest.

"They're going above and beyond, they're taking their food and putting it in air tight plastic containers to make sure it is not a food source for the mice and trying to remediate any of the mice that may be present there currently," said Shannon Lands of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. "They've been very very compliant with us.'

The store is set to open their doors back up to the public tomorrow.

