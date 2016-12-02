Money Talks News: December deals

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores. And every month, we turn to partner site Deal News, for the best and worst buys.

First on the December bargain list? Toys.

Many of this year's top toys hit their lowest prices of the season, especially in the middle of the month. But Deal News cautions against waiting until just before Christmas. Retailers know you're desperate, so good prices will be harder to find.

Gift cards that offer freebies with a purchase are also a good buy. For example, buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 gift card free.

Final good December buy? Tools.

DealNews says you'll find about 30 percent more hardware sales this month than in an average month.

Those are some of your best December deals. But what about duds? What should you be avoiding in December?

Jewelry is a big no-no in December. The stores have you where they want you: Don't expect a lot of deals or discounts.

Wait to buy Christmas decorations until after Christmas.

And if you missed electronics deals on Black Friday, wait until after the Consumer Electronics Show in January. That's when 2017 models arrive and 2016 models get cheaper.

Every month has shopping deals and duds and December is no exception. But if you want to find the best deals every day, one way to do it is go to Money Talks News website and just do a search for "Deals"

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.