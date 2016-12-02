Money Talks News: December deals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Money Talks News: December deals

Money Talks News

Every month there are shopping deals and duds out at the stores. And every month, we turn to partner site Deal News, for the best and worst buys.

First on the December bargain list? Toys.

Many of this year's top toys hit their lowest prices of the season, especially in the middle of the month. But Deal News cautions against waiting until just before Christmas. Retailers know you're desperate, so good prices will be harder to find.

Gift cards that offer freebies with a purchase are also a good buy. For example, buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 gift card free.

Final good December buy? Tools.

DealNews says you'll find about 30 percent more hardware sales this month than in an average month.

Those are some of your best December deals. But what about duds? What should you be avoiding in December?

Jewelry is a big no-no in December. The stores have you where they want you: Don't expect a lot of deals or discounts.

Wait to buy Christmas decorations until after Christmas.

And if you missed electronics deals on Black Friday, wait until after the Consumer Electronics Show in January. That's when 2017 models arrive and 2016 models get cheaper.

Every month has shopping deals and duds and December is no exception. But if you want to find the best deals every day, one way to do it is go to Money Talks News website and just do a search for "Deals" 

