Sandusky man sentenced for shooting 7-year old nephew

A Sandusky man was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting seven-year old nephew.

According to the Sandusky Register, Ervin Clinton Jr., 36, called police on May 29 saying the child had accidentally shot himself in the neck.

The child was rushed to Firelands Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland.

The child survived the wound and gave an account of the shooting to police, saying his uncle, Clinton Jr., accidentally shot him.

Clinton Jr. was arrested on June 1 and indicted on charges of child endangerment and having a weapon while under disability.

Clinton Jr. accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to four years in prison on November 10.

Clinton is currently incarcerated at the Lorain Correctional Institution.

